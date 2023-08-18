Wow! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reveals and talks about her experience of working with Shraddha Kapoor

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television and she rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in Udaariyaan.

The actress became a household name and she built a massive fan following, who bestowed a lot of love and support on her.

Later, she quit the serial as the show took a leap and the fans missed her on television.

The actress entered Bigg Boss Season 16 as one of the participants on the show. Fans were excited to watch her on screen again and she emerged as the second runner up of the show and was seen as one of the strongest contestants of the show.

Her pairing with Ankit Gupta is loved by the audience and they see them as one of the most iconic couples of television.

Now, if one remembers during her stint in the Bigg Boss house, Priyanka had won the Myglam contest and recently she was with Shraddha Kapoor.

Recently, while interacting with the media, she revealed how her experience was working with Shraddha Kapoor. She said "It was a lovely shoot and I am in love with Shraddha Kapoor. She is a lovely person"

Well, there is no doubt that post her stint in the show Priyanka has come a long way and she is in demand for a lot of projects.

