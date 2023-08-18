Wow! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reveals and talks about her experience of working with Shraddha Kapoor

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is one of the most celebrated personalities on television, and now while interacting with the media she spoke about her experience on working with Shraddha Kapoor.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 08/29/2023 - 18:29
Priyanka Chahar

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television and she rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in Udaariyaan.

The actress became a household name and she built a massive fan following, who bestowed a lot of love and support on her.

Later, she quit the serial as the show took a leap and the fans missed her on television.

The actress entered Bigg Boss Season 16 as one of the participants on the show. Fans were excited to watch her on screen again and she emerged as the second runner up of the show and was seen as one of the strongest contestants of the show.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary finally reveals why she rejected Khatron Ke Khiladi

Her pairing with Ankit Gupta is loved by the audience and they see them as one of the most iconic couples of television.

Now, if one remembers during her stint in the Bigg Boss house, Priyanka had won the Myglam contest and recently she was with Shraddha Kapoor.

Recently, while interacting with the media, she revealed how her experience was working with Shraddha Kapoor. She said "It was a lovely shoot and I am in love with Shraddha Kapoor. She is a lovely person"

Well, there is no doubt that post her stint in the show Priyanka has come a long way and she is in demand for a lot of projects.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Randeep Hooda collaborate for a special project

 

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Shraddha Kapoor Udaariyaan Tejo Colors Myglam TellyChakkar Bigg Boss Salman Khan Ankit Gupta
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 08/29/2023 - 18:29

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Hot! Sakshi Malik flaunts her hotness in her denim on denim look
MUMBAI:  Sakshi Malik is popularly known for her appearance in 2018 Kartik Aaryan starrer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and...
Exclusive! Kaveri Priyam’s Track comes to an end in Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallan!
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you an exclusive update from the world of...
Trolled! “Why is she acting like Disha Patani” netizens troll actress Mouni Roy in this new video
MUMBAI: Actress Mouni Roy is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have, with her beautiful acting...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Sad! Rajesh fails to find the money, lies to Vandana
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social...
Pushpa Impossible: OMG! Bapodra’s MLA celebration takes a sad turn
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Sad! Veer comes to know about Amrita’s incident
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Recent Stories
SAKSHI MALIK
Hot! Sakshi Malik flaunts her hotness in her denim on denim look
Latest Video
Related Stories
kaveri Priyam
Exclusive! Kaveri Priyam’s Track comes to an end in Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallan!
Shakti Arora
Shocking! Shakti Arora left speechless after a fan comments on his acting skills; Read on to know more
Bebika Dhurve
Shocking! Bebika Dhurve comes in support for Abhishek Malhan as haters damage his car
Reem Shaikh
Are Reem Shaikh, Ashnoor Kaur, and Avneet Kaur Being Approached To Play The Lead Role In the Show Imlie?
Bigg Boss Season 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Karan Kundrra an Tejasswi Prakash to be mentors in the upcoming season; read to know more
Neil Bhatt
Love is In the Air! Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma slay major couple leaving everyone Awestruck by their stunning chemistry