WOW! Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya - Shiv Shakti actor Arjun Bijlani's throwback audition video is unmissable

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 06/24/2023 - 04:30
Arjun Bijlani's throwback audition video is unmissable

MUMBAI : Arjun Bijlani is one such actor of the television industry who doesn't need any introduction.

The actor has been a part of the television industry for a very long time and created a name for himself.

Arjun has many hit shows to his credit.

His notable works include in shows like Miley Jab Hum Tum, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Naagin 3, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Remix, Left Right Left and many more.

The actor has also been an incredible host and anchored shows like Kitchen Champion 5, Dance Deewane 2, Road Diaries, India's Got Talent 9, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and MTV Splitsvilla 14.

Well, Arjun has always proved to be a multi-talented artist which has made him so successful.

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Arjun Bijlani roped in to play the lead role in Zee TV's new show

The actor has come a long way in his career.

Arjun was born to be a star and this throwback video proves it.

We came across an audition video of Arjun which is simply amazing.

Take a look:

 

 

Well, this proves that Arjun definitely has a long way to go.

On the work front, Arjun is gearing up for his upcoming show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya - Shiv Shakti.

The actor will be romancing Nikki Sharma in the show.

Shiv Shakti will be launching from 3rd July on Zee TV.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Arjun Bijlani kickstarts the shoot of India's Got Talent 10?

About Author

