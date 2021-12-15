WOW! Ranbir and Prachi's PASSIONATE dance in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya is a MUST-WATCH

MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular and long-running drama series Kumkum Bhagya has been working wonders on the small screens for the past seven years.

The show which stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha in the lead roles ruled several hearts.

The makers later introduced a huge leap with new actors joining the journey.

Mugdha Chaphekar, Pooja Banerjee and Krishna Kaul are seen playing the lead roles in the show.

We have also seen how the current track of the show is witnessing some interesting twists in the story.

Rhea's life has become a living hell as Prachi is trying her best to ruin things for her after she tried to separate her from Ranbir.

Furthermore, Prachi is practically ruling the Kohli house right now and Rhea is not able to see this.

We came across a video on social media where a party sequence is going on.

We can see Ranbir and Prachi coming together for a passionate dance.

Take a look:

Both seem to be in a lot of pain but we can see they have feelings for each other.

Have Ranbir and Prachi reunited forever? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

