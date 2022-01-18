WOW! Ridhhi Dogra to Sanaya Irani; these TV Divas are the 'Covid Warriors' for the low-key affair!

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor is known for her fabulous soirees and especially her more fabulous guest list. It is no secret that Ekta is one of the most sought-after figures in the TV and Film industry who also happens to have a pretty big friend circle but some have stayed constant through and through, like Anita Hassnandani, Sucheeta Trivedi, Riddhi Dogra, and a few more.

After a tough week sometimes you want nothing more than to hang out with your girls and that's exactly what happened when these Long-time friends met after a few of them suffered through Covid and met only after testing negative.

ALSO READ: Gossip! Is Bigg Boss 15 fame Ieshaan Sehgl playing the lead role in Naagin 6?

The third wave of Covid hasn't been Kind to anybody as of yet, many celebs have tested positive, while some have battled it and are now okay and back to work.

Ekta Kapoor had also tested positive for Covid-19 earlier, amongst the ladies of the gathering were Ridhima Pandit, Ridhhi Dogra, Sanya Irani, Sucheeta Trivedi, Anita Hassnandani, Falguni, and Ekta Kapoor.

Take a look at the photo here:

Well, it makes our hearts happy to see these Stunning beauties together and strengthen their Girl gang bond. Some of these actors have been friends for a long time like Sanaya and Ridhi often make appearances on each other's Instagram.

For more Entertainment News, Stay Tuned to TellyChakkar.com!

ALSO READ: Aww!!! KumKum Bhagya: Prachi aka Mughda Chapekar turns ‘food Santa’ for Pallavi aka Khyaati Keswani! Check it out!