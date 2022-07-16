Wow! Sasural Simar Ka 2 fame Krutika Desai welcomes a new member at her house | Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Krutika Desai, who was seen as Radhika in Star Plus' show Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, had bid adieu to the show a long time ago. We had updated readers that Krutika was back on TV with Yeh Hai Chahatein starring Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra. She was last seen in Sasural Simar Ka 2 as Dhami Kapoor, a negative lead character.

After the completion of her stint with Sasural Simar Ka 2 as Dhami Kapoor, currently, the actress is enjoying her time with her family members and also taking part in various public events as well and side by side she is focusing on her health.

Also read: Exclusive! This actress from Sasural Simar Ka 2 buys the house of her dreams

In the midst of all the personal commitments, the actress has received good news within her family as she has become a bua.

She took to her social media story and shared about this happiness. She uploaded a video and captioned it, “So Happy to be a bua.”

Have a look!

Also read: Exclusive! My skin started deteriorating because of constant exposure to lights and wearing heavy makeup: Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Krutika Desai aka Dhami Kapoor

Talking about her personal front, being bua is one of the additions to her kitty because recently she has purchased a house which is under construction and she might get the possession soon after the completion of the project in the local Mumbai suburb area.

Heartiest congratulations, Krutika!

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.