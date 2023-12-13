Wow! Shakti Mohan shares heartwarming moments from sister Mukti Mohan's sangeet night; Embracing the joyous celebration

MUMBAI: Mukti Mohan, a gifted actress and dancer, is experiencing the loveliest time of her life. On December 10, 2023, she tied the knot with actor and love of her life Kunal Thakur, beginning a new chapter in her life. Although their wedding was kept relatively low-key, the public was unaware of it until they shocked their followers by sharing their wedding photos. Shakti Mohan, Mukti's twin sister, has now shared endearing photos from the former's superb sangeet festivities.

(Also read:Stunning! Neeti Mohan shares a glimpse from Mukti Mohan's reception; Expresses gratitude for singer AR Rahman’s presence at the occasion)

Shakti Mohan shared several unseen photos from her twin sister Mukti Mohan's sangeet night on her Instagram account. Shakti looked stunning on her important day in a red-hued, embroidered lehenga paired with a strappy choli.

However, Mukti Mohan, the soon-to-be bride, looked stunning in a lehenga with a royal blue hue and a matching full-sleeved choli. Shakti was spotted posing in the first peek alongside her twin sister Mukti and jija ji Kunal. In the next photo, Mukti was invited by Shakti to perform on her sangeet on stage.

However, the picture that came after, which showed the Mohan sisters swinging a leg and striking the same position on the dance floor, melted everyone's hearts.

In the next picture, Neeti and Mukti were positioned symmetrically next to Shakti, who was posing with her two jijus, Nihar Pandya and Kunal Thakur, center stage.

Another heartwarming photo showed Shakti Mohan embracing her twin sister Mukti tightly while the two of them joyfully danced to a tune. Shakti included the remaining photos and a heartfelt note that said, “All my favorite people together.”

Heartwarming glimpses of Mukti Mohan's wedding to Kunal Thakur were shared on her Instagram profile on December 10, 2023. The diva wore a blush pink lehenga with a dash of dark pink flowers for her D-Day. She wore it with double dupattas and a full-sleeved choli with intricate embroidery.

Her entire ensemble was enhanced by a long necklace, matching earrings, a matha-patti, an emerald and diamond choker, matching earrings, and a nath. On the other side, her husband Kunal looked stunning in a cream-colored sherwani and turban.

In addition to the enchanted images, Mukti wrote a heartfelt message that read, “In you, I find my divine connection; with you, my union is destined. Grateful for the blessings bestowed by god, family and friends. Our families are ecstatic and seek your blessings for our journey forward as Husband and Wife."

(Also read: Must Read! Know all about Mukti Mohan’s better half Kunal Thakur who is a well known actor in the entertainment business)

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis