Wow! Shark Tank India 3 all set to return on Tv; makers share funny promo

The registrations for Shark Tank India 3 are now open since June 3rd and business enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and innovators, from all over India are invited to participate.
MUMBAI :After two successful seasons, Shark Tank India is coming back with its third season and it is sure to be entertaining. Shark Tank India is a business reality television program that is shown on Sony Entertainment Television in India. The program is an Indian franchise from the United States.

The registrations for Shark Tank India 3 are now open since June 3rd and business enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and innovators, from all over India are invited to participate. Season 2 of the show invested a whopping 80 crores across 103 businesses. The show has seen some innovative and interesting pitches from path breaking to cutting edge technologies.

Makers have now shared the funny promo of the third season; check it out here;

 

So if you think you have a unique business proposition and you know how to pitch it well, the stage is all yours. Season 2 of the reality show was judged by Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Amit Jain, Peyush Goyal and Anupam Mittal. Let's see who the ‘sharks’ will be this year.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

