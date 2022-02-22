WOW: Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani actor Karanvir Sharma all set to feature in Madhur Bhandarkar’s next!

MUMBAI: Celebrities leave no chance to wow their fans by whatever they do, be it in their personal life or professional life, and actor Karanvir Sharma is one of them.

He became a household name for his role Shaurya in Star Plus' show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani. The actor has been a part of shows like 24 and the film Zid, and now he is all set to star in a project by Madhur Bhandarkar.

Sharing his excitement, Karanvir said, “I got this offer through a casting source. The project is going on the floor immediately. It’s a story of a bouncer Babli (Tamannaah Bhatia). I play the love interest of Tamannaah and my character sketch is about how the two characters' equation changes over time."

He further added, "I am definitely excited to work with Madhur sir. I used to assist with editing in the same studio where his movies used to get edited. I have been watching his work for the past all these years and I am a big fan of Madhur sir. I have met him earlier and this time when we met again he did remember me. It’s just very humbling to be at this place and be a part of his project.”

CREDIT: TOI