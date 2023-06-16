Wow! Shehnaaz Gill Shares stunning glimpses of her Italian vacation, take a look

MUMBAI :Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television. The singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she emerged as the third runner-up. Her friendship with late actor Siddharth Shukla grabbed headlines, and audiences loved watching them together.

They would fondly call them SidNaaz. Their bond in the Bigg Boss house was the highlight of the season, and further on, they kept their special bond even outside the house.

She is one of the most loved actresses on television and fans go gaga over every post she shares on social media.

Shehnaaz has a massive fan following and she keeps sharing little tidbits of her life. The Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan actress has shared stunning glimpses of her vacation in Italy. She is seen wearing a red sweater and denim shorts. She captioned the pictures, “By discovering nature, you discover yourself”

Shehnaaz has achieved a lot in her career. Apart from Punjabi films and her own talk show ‘Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill’ she was recently seen in the Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

She is expected to be seen in the film 100 percent next.

