WOW: Shilpa Shinde gets a look transformation as she chops off her tresses to sport a short BOB!

MUMBAI: On the 14th of January, Shilpa Shinde shared photos of a cake sent by her fans for completing 4 years of her Bigg Boss 11 win. She won the Bigg Boss trophy beating several strong contenders like Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta.

Shilpa was last seen in Gangs of Filmistan in 2020 but she quit early on due to differences with the producers of the show over work hours and Sunil Grover's casting on the show. Shilpa has now shifted gears to webseries. he actress, who is known for playing the role of Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, posted photos in a new look, much to the delight of her fans.

In the photos, Shilpa is sporting a short hairstyle with her cherry red shirt and black trousers. It is for one of her upcoming projects. She captioned her album as, "Sunday Funday #fun #onshoot #shilpashinde #sundayvibes."

Reacting to the look, one fan wrote, "New haircut!!! New look!!! Gorgeous!!!! Stunning." Another user wrote in fun tapori style, "Kya mast lag relay aap maidum ..yeh hair istyle mein.."

CREDIT: TOI