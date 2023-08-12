Wow! Shiv Thakare acquires new mumbai home and reflects on changing relationships

In a candid interview, Shiv Thakare delved into the impact of fame on personal relationships. He shared insights into how friendships can change with success and how relationships, especially in the industry, may adapt according to convenience.
Shiv Thakare

MUMBAI: Indian reality TV sensation Shiv Thakare, renowned for his triumphs in shows like Bigg Boss Marathi and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, recently shared exciting news about his newfound success. The television personality, who started his journey supporting his family at an early age, revealed that he has purchased a new house in Mumbai.

Known for his previous relationship with Bigg Boss Marathi contestant Veena Jagtap, Shiv reflected on the evolution of his personal life. Despite getting Veena's name tattooed on his hand during the show, the couple parted ways in 2022.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Marathi 2 WINNER Shiv Thakre joins the audition panel of MTV Roadies Revolution in Pune

The reality star was also victim of rumours surrounding his friendship with Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 co-contestant Daisy Shah. While they were often spotted together at events and shared playful reels, Daisy Shah clarified that the speculations did not affect their strong friendship.

Presently making waves with his participation in the reality show "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa," where he showcases his dancing skills alongside Shoaib Ibrahim, Shiv Thakare is experiencing a surge in popularity. As he navigates the challenges of fame, his fans eagerly anticipate his continued success on the show and in life.

Shiv Thakare's journey serves as an inspiration for many, and his recent achievements, including the purchase of a new home, mark a significant milestone in his flourishing career.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi: Finally! Shiv Thakre reveals how he is preparing for the upcoming season

