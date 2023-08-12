Wow! Shiv Thakare acquires new mumbai home and reflects on changing relationships

In a candid interview, Shiv Thakare delved into the impact of fame on personal relationships. He shared insights into how friendships can change with success and how relationships, especially in the industry, may adapt according to convenience.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/08/2023 - 21:15
Shiv

MUMBAI: Indian reality TV sensation Shiv Thakare, renowned for his triumphs in shows like Bigg Boss Marathi and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, recently shared exciting news about his newfound success. The television personality, who started his journey supporting his family at an early age, revealed that he has purchased a new house in Mumbai.

Known for his previous relationship with Bigg Boss Marathi contestant Veena Jagtap, Shiv reflected on the evolution of his personal life. Despite getting Veena's name tattooed on his hand during the show, the couple parted ways in 2022.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Marathi 2 WINNER Shiv Thakre joins the audition panel of MTV Roadies Revolution in Pune

The reality star was also victim of rumours surrounding his friendship with Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 co-contestant Daisy Shah. While they were often spotted together at events and shared playful reels, Daisy Shah clarified that the speculations did not affect their strong friendship.

Presently making waves with his participation in the reality show "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa," where he showcases his dancing skills alongside Shoaib Ibrahim, Shiv Thakare is experiencing a surge in popularity. As he navigates the challenges of fame, his fans eagerly anticipate his continued success on the show and in life.

Shiv Thakare's journey serves as an inspiration for many, and his recent achievements, including the purchase of a new home, mark a significant milestone in his flourishing career.

How excited are you to see him reach new heights? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi: Finally! Shiv Thakre reveals how he is preparing for the upcoming season

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Bigg Boss 16 Khatron Ke Khiladi MTV Roadies Rising Bigg Boss Marathi Daisy Shah Veena Jagtap TV celebs Entertainment Bollywood TV news Tellychakkar.
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/08/2023 - 21:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Oh No! Dhawal again prefers Amresh over Natasha, Disowns his love for her
MUMBAI: Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Every...
Isha Malviya would stand against Abhishek Kumar if given an option in the show as she thinks he will try to put her down
MUMBAI: Isha Malviya has always been in the news due to the equation she has had with her ex Abhishek Kumar and her...
Industry stalwart tweets about Bigg Boss fame Soniya Bansal. Shiv Thakare, Manu Punjabi says, “She should get one more chance”
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has entered its next phase and has gone a little close to its weekend ka vaar which is expected to be...
Woah! ‘Kadak’ was the word Vishal Jethwa used when asked about Emraan Hashmi’s performance in Tiger 3 but that’s not all, read on for more
MUMBAI: Actor Vishal Jethwa has been winning the hearts of the fans over time with his amazing acting in various...
Wow! Shiv Thakare acquires new mumbai home and reflects on changing relationships
MUMBAI: Indian reality TV sensation Shiv Thakare, renowned for his triumphs in shows like Bigg Boss Marathi and Khatron...
Exclusive! Sandeep Sikand opens up about shifting focus, fighting stereotypes, and exciting TV ventures
MUMBAI: The prolific producer, known for hit shows like 'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' and 'Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali,'...
Recent Stories
Vishal
Woah! ‘Kadak’ was the word Vishal Jethwa used when asked about Emraan Hashmi’s performance in Tiger 3 but that’s not all, read on for more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sandeep
Exclusive! Sandeep Sikand opens up about shifting focus, fighting stereotypes, and exciting TV ventures
Hustle
Exclusive! MTV Hustle 3 Squad Bosses Share Their Favourites
Shiv Thakare
Wow! Shiv Thakare acquires new mumbai home and reflects on changing relationships
1
Congratulations! Shark Tank India’s Ritesh Agarwal and wife Geetansha welcome baby boy
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Must Read! All you need to know about Monaz Mevawalla, the new Roshan Singh Sodhi in the show
The Kapil Sharma
Congratulations! The Kapil Sharma Show’s Navjot Singh Sidhu’s son Karan get married, check out the pictures