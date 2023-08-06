Wow! Shiv Thakare to join Sonu Sood, Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati in Roadies Karm Ya Kaand

MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and the fans loved the way he played the game. His game has been liked by the audience and he was considered one of the best players on Bigg Boss 16 as well. Shiv Thakare has become a popular name since his stint on Bigg Boss and has garnered many fans ever since. He has a huge fan following on social media too.

Shiv, who started his journey with Roadies Rising, is now going to be a guest gang leader. He will be joining Sonu Sood, Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati in Roadies Karm Ya Kaand.

During the first promo, it was shown a contestant walks in with the face mask of Shiv and even his voice was just like him. But now it is confirmed that it is in fact Shiv Thakare.

Shiv, who is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, reportedly shot for Rohit Shetty’s Roadies before he left for South Africa.

Credit-DNA