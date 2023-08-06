Wow! Shiv Thakare to join Sonu Sood, Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati in Roadies Karm Ya Kaand

Shiv, who started his journey with Roadies Rising, is now going to be a guest gang leader. He will be joining Sonu Sood, Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati in Roadies Karm Ya Kaand.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/08/2023 - 17:40
Shiv Thakare

MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and the fans loved the way he played the game. His game has been liked by the audience and he was considered one of the best players on Bigg Boss 16 as well. Shiv Thakare has become a popular name since his stint on Bigg Boss and has garnered many fans ever since. He has a huge fan following on social media too.

Also Read- Awesome! Bigg Boss 16’s Shiv Thakare makes his debut as guest commentator at IPL 2023, says “did it in my style”

Shiv, who started his journey with Roadies Rising, is now going to be a guest gang leader. He will be joining Sonu Sood, Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati in Roadies Karm Ya Kaand. 

During the first promo, it was shown a contestant walks in with the face mask of Shiv and even his voice was just like him. But now it is confirmed that it is in fact Shiv Thakare.

Also Read- Shocking! Shiv Thakare shares his scary ordeal where he experienced the casting couch, says “I realized there is no discrimination between men and women when it comes to this”

Shiv, who is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, reportedly shot for Rohit Shetty’s Roadies before he left for South Africa. 

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-DNA

Shiv Thakare Bigg Boss Marathi Shivrit Shibdu Roadies Rhea Chakraborty Sonu Sood Prince Narula MTV Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 KKK 13 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/08/2023 - 17:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Interesting! Upcoming movies of Janhvi Kapoor and latest update about them
MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor made her Hindi film debut with the 2018 release Dhadak. She has been a part of many films after...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shocking! Sai and Virat lose their lives while trying to save their children
MUMBAI :  Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Wow! Shiv Thakare to join Sonu Sood, Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati in Roadies Karm Ya Kaand
MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and the fans loved the way he played the game. His...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Bitter! Surilii gets targetted, Damayanti misunderstands
MUMBAI: Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Maratha’s Mandir Cinema’s Manoj Desai joins the celebration of Cinema Ke 110 Saal, Bemisaal Special on India’s Best Dancer 3
MUMBAI: Witness the magic of cinema come alive this weekend as Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown dance reality...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Oh No! Damayanti missing from the table, Surilii's gives a suggestion
MUMBAI :  Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Recent Stories
Janhvi Kapoor
Interesting! Upcoming movies of Janhvi Kapoor and latest update about them
Latest Video
Related Stories
Maratha
Maratha’s Mandir Cinema’s Manoj Desai joins the celebration of Cinema Ke 110 Saal, Bemisaal Special on India’s Best Dancer 3
Rajeev Sen
Must Read! Rajeev Sen confirms divorce with Charu Asopa, says “couldn't hold on to each other…”
future of dance
Remo D'Souza says new season of 'Dance +' will showcase 'future of dance'
Allu Arjun crowns Telugu Indian Idol
'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun crowns Telugu Indian Idol 2 winner
Saniya for her next music video
Sumbul Touqeer to croon with sis Saniya for her next music video
Gary Lu selected for this new season joins Prince Narula’
MTV Roadies Season 19 : Exclusive! MTV Splitsvilla season 13 contestant Gary Lu selected, joins Prince Narula’s group