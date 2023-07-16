Wow! Shoaib Ibrahim reveals how he is embracing fatherhood and how life has changed with his son entering their life

Shoaib is one of the most loved and celebrated actors of television and he has a massive fan following. Recently, the actor and his wife Dipika have been blessed with a baby boy and while interacting with the media, he revealed how he would embrace fatherhood and how things have changed in his life.
Shoaib Ibrahim

MUMBAI: Shoaib Ibrahim is a well-known personality in the television industry. He rose to fame with his performance in Sasural Simar Ka.

The actor was then seen in serials like Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and currently, he is seen in Star Bharat’s show “Ajooni”. 

The actor also participated in the reality show “Nach Baliye” Season 8 along with his wife Dipika Kakar.

The actor is quite active on social media where he updates his fans about his whereabouts and what he is up to.

He also has a “YouTube” channel where he has started vlogging about his life and gives insight into his personal life.

Shoaib Ibrahim is enjoying the best phase of his life as on the 21st of June, 2023, Dipika Kakar and he were blessed with a baby boy. 

The actor announced the good news to the fans and well–wishers on social media, where he revealed that the baby is premature, requesting everyone to keep them in their prayers.

Shoaib and Dipika finally returned back home with their little one on the 10th of July 2023 and they thanked all their fans and well–wishers.

While interacting with the media, Shoaib revealed how he is dealing with fatherhood and how life has changed post the birth of his son.

The actor said “ The feeling is great there are some things which you cannot express in words, but I am feeling it and life is beautiful”

He further said “Slowly things are slipping in and now there is another beautiful responsibility in life and now he is very small, he only drinks milk and goes to sleep, maybe once he ages he will be naughty you never know but now we are always with him”

Well, there is no doubt that Shoaib and Dipika are in their best phase of life and we wish them all the happiness and love as they embrace this journey of parenthood.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

