WOW! Shraddha Arya shares a glimpse of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s wedding invitation card; WATCH

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya, who is one of the most popular actresses in telly town, took to social media and shared a glimpse of actor Ankita Lokhande and her boyfriend Vicky Jain's wedding card.

The actress, who got married recently, also wrote a sweet caption.

On her Instagram Stories, Shraddha Arya shared a video which showed her opening Ankita's wedding invitation in blue. She wrote along with the video, “And now is my favourite girl's turn. Congratulations @lokhandeankita @jainvick.” Shraddha got married on November 16 to Delhi-based naval officer Rahul Sharma Nagal and is good friends with Ankita.

The video sees Shraddha opening a royal blue invitation box of Ankita and Vicky's wedding invitation. The wedding date inside the card reads December 2021 and the venue says Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. Shraddha added Kumar Sanu's famous wedding song Taare Hain Baaraati in the background of the video.

Ankita uploaded a series of photos from their pre-wedding ceremony. In the photos, the actress can be seen donning a green silk saree with a pink and golden border. She also donned a mundavalya, which is a Maharashtrian wedding ornament tied horizontally across the forehead with two vertical strings hanging from both sides. On the other hand, Vicky donned a simple white kurta with white pants for the ceremony.

Check out Shraddha’s video right here.

CREDIT: HINDUSTAN TIMES