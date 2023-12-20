Wow! Shrenu Parikh sings a lovely song for her fiance Akshay Mhatre on their ‘Sangeet’ night; Shares stunning pictures from her wedding festivities

MUMBAI : Among the most gifted actresses in the entertainment industry is Shrenu Parikh. The diva became well-known for her excellent acting skills in shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ishqbaaaz, Ek Bhram, Sarvagun Sampanna, and Ek Baar Phir.

The diva is presently living her best life because she is getting married to the love of her life, Akshay Mhatre, on December 21, 2023. We have been seeing snippets of Shrenu's pre-wedding festivities over the last two or three days. We recently came around a video from her sangeet night that instantly won our hearts.

Shrenu Parikh shared a lovely video from her sangeet night on her Instagram page. In it, she can be heard performing the emotional song Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye for Akshay Mhatre, the love of her life. Furthermore, in an instant, her kind deed warmed our hearts. Shrenu's family members can be heard applauding along to the music in the video, including Akshay, who was seen swooning over his soon-to-be partner's adorable gesture.

Additionally, Shrenu Parikh shared numerous pictures from her mehendi event. The diva appeared in multiple pictures donning a double-toned lehenga with a light green hue with butti embroidery all over it. She paired it with a lavishly embroidered tulle blouse. She accentuated her mehendi outfit with floral jewelry, such as a headband, earrings, and a set of earrings. The diva's heavenly beauty was enhanced by her loose hair, mehendi-covered hands, and subtle makeup application.

Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre got together in 2021 while filming Ghar Ek Mandir, a television series. During their time there, they fell in love, and they have been dating ever since. Even the couple's roka ceremony took place at Akshay's Mumbai home in March. The actor-couple revealed that the final week of December will be their wedding. Shrenu added that she is thrilled to be a Gujarati bride and that their wedding would be held in her hometown of Vadodara.

