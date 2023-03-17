Wow! From Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s new house to Shiv Thakare’s swanky new car, here are the luxury purchases of Bigg Boss 16 contestants

The contestants have gained great popularity and it is evident from the luxury purchases they have made post their stint on the Salman Khan hosted show. Here is a list of who bought what, check it out;
Sumbul Touqeer Khan

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has been a blockbuster season of the reality series that has been very popular and iconic in the landscape of Indian pop culture. Over time, the show has seen a lot of drama, some very iconic moments, and some very iconic winners. MC Stan made his fans proud and overjoyed when he picked up the trophy of the reality show.

Ankit Gupta

Udaariyaan famed Ankit Gupta made a mark with his presence in the Bigg Boss house. His chemistry and taking constant stands for friend Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has got him the love of fans. The actor has bought a swanky car for himself last month. He posted a picture of himself sitting in the driver’s seta of hi new car and wrote, “Sometimes the best roads in life are the detours you didn't mean to take

Shiv Thakare

Shiv who was earlier known to have won Bigg Boss Marathi made a special place in everyone’s heart in BIgg Boss 16. He has recently purchased a black color Harrier car. When talking about what made him buy the car he stated, “Before buying I had asked them about the car’s average multiple times and my friend was like brother we must not ask the average because it’s Rs 30 lakhs car.”

Posting a video unveiling and celebrating his new car on social media Shiv captioned it, “Ganpati Bappa Morya 

My first new car  after 2 second hand cars 

Isko dhakka dene ka tension nahi ab bro!”

Sumbul Touqeer

Sumbul became a household name after playing the lead in the TV show Imlie. The actress made waves in the Bigg Boss 16 house not just as the youngest contestant but also because of her equation with Shalin Bhanot. The actress recently made her father proud by buying a new house. She asked her fans for suggestions and ideas about the decor and captioned the video, “Naya Ghar. work in progress. Apne ideas zaroor dein.” She later threw a fun house warming party for all her Bigg Boss family. 

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

The actress whose chemistry with Ankit Gupta was loved by fans in the Bigg Boss house has also bought a new house in Mumbai. The Udaariyaan actress had previously said, “I am here in Mumbai and want to stay here. I don’t have a house right now. I am currently house hunting. I don’t have a house, a car, I only have a phone and keep meeting you guys for interviews. I manage somehow. I have stayed in Mumbai earlier but the vibe of the city is totally different ever since I have come out of the house. I am enjoying all the love coming my way. Mumbai is beautiful and I am getting used to the love and affection of people.”

Sharing a glimpse of her house in her Insta story she wrote, “New House Who Dis”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/17/2023 - 10:29

