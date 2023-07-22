Wow! Sumbul Touqeer’s first look as Kavya from Sony Tv’s upcoming show leaked online

Sumbul has a massive fan following and they just adore her. After her stint on Bigg Boss 16, the Imlie actress will be seen in a new show that will air on Sony TV.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/22/2023 - 12:26
Sumbul Touqeer

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie and became a household name. The audience praised her acting chops and they believe her to be one of the best actresses on television. Sumbul won millions of hearts once again after her stint on Bigg Boss 16. 

Also Read- Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan talks about her upcoming projects and has a special message for her friend Shiv Thakare

Sumbul has a massive fan following and they just adore her. After her stint on Bigg Boss 16, the Imlie actress will be seen in a new show that will air on Sony TV.  There are speculations that the new show will be replacing Tina Dutta starrer Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum. A source said, “Sumbul Touqeer's upcoming show will be the next big launch on Sony TV. The show is expected to get a prime time slot on the leading channel. The higher-ups have not finalised a time slot or launch date for the drama. The channel has not taken a decision on Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum which is struggling to gain TRPs.”

The Source further added, “Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is expected to replace Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum from next month. Sumbul's drama most probably will beam at 8:30 or 10pm slot. Katha Ankahee is doing well for Sony TV and I don't think it will end so soon.”

Now, Sumbul’s first look from the upcoming show has been leaked online. She will be playing the role of IAS Officer Kavya who is married to an IPS officer. The story will revolve around how Kavya will make many sacrifices for her career. 

Vinamrata Bhojwani, who says she is the ' Casting Head, content development, DJ's A Creative Unit Production House', revealed that the show will be out soon when a fan asked her about the look test.

Check out her look here;

Also Read- MUST READ! Sumbul Touqeer Khan gives an update on the last Two weeks; thanks fans for their support

How did you like Sumbul’s look as Kavya. Let us know in the comments below.

Speaking about her upcoming song Sazishen, Sumbul said, “I have worked my heart out for this song. I am really hoping that the audience will love it because I have given more than 100 per cent to it. We were planning to shoot this song for so long but one or the other thing was happening. When finally we got to shoot it. It was not an easy shoot. It poured so heavily during the day of the shoot that we had to shoot for 24 hours to finish.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-FilmiBeat

Sumbul Touqeer Imlie Jodha Akbar Chandragupta Maurya Chini Fahmaan Khan Gashmeer Mahajani Seerat Kapoor Jyoti Gauba TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/22/2023 - 12:26

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Sumbul Touqeer’s first look as Kavya from Sony Tv’s upcoming show leaked online
MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as...
Sexy! These pictures of Neha Malik are setting the gram on fire
MUMBAI: Actress Neha Malik has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her beautiful look and...
WOW! Ranveer Singh would like to recreate What Jhumka with THIS veteran actress
MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s song What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has become a chartbuster....
EXCLUSIVE! Vineet Kumar Chaudhary on his role Senapati Samrat Singh in Sony SAB's Dhruv Tara- Samay Sadi Se Pare: I can say that it’s the strongest character on TV right now so now I'm enjoying it
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare has become everyone's favourite in no time. The show is quite...
Aww! Alia Bhatt shares sweet memories from her school days while promoting Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: "I am actually very naughty"
MUMBAI: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which is just a few days away from its release is one of the most awaited films...
Katha Ankahee: Major Turning Point! Aarav sees Katha and Viaan in the same office
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
Neha Malik
Sexy! These pictures of Neha Malik are setting the gram on fire
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vineet Kumar Chaudhary
EXCLUSIVE! Vineet Kumar Chaudhary on his role Senapati Samrat Singh in Sony SAB's Dhruv Tara- Samay Sadi Se Pare: I can say that it’s the strongest character on TV right now so now I'm enjoying it
RUHI CHATURVEDI
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! “Aishwarya Sharma is one the contestant who surprised me while doing the stunts she is exceptionally good in the show and would go a long way” - Ruhi Chaturvedi
MANISH JKUMAR
Exclusive! “I was going through a rough patch financially when a friend of mine suggested that I should try my luck in casting ”, casting director and actor Manish Kumar Sharma talks about his journey at Shakuntalam Telefilms and more
Bharti Singh
Bharti Singh turns into Tina from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' as Aniket becomes Shahrukh Khan on India's Best Dancer 3!
SHVANGI JOSHI
WOW! Shivangi Joshi takes over as the most loved TV personality with the launch of 'Barsatein', Tejasswi Prakash and Harshad Chopda come next on the list
GHKKPM
Kya Baat Hai! The off-screen bond between Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma is sending #IshVi fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin into a frenzy