Wow! Sumbul Touqeer’s first look as Kavya from Sony Tv’s upcoming show leaked online

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie and became a household name. The audience praised her acting chops and they believe her to be one of the best actresses on television. Sumbul won millions of hearts once again after her stint on Bigg Boss 16.

Sumbul has a massive fan following and they just adore her. After her stint on Bigg Boss 16, the Imlie actress will be seen in a new show that will air on Sony TV. There are speculations that the new show will be replacing Tina Dutta starrer Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum. A source said, “Sumbul Touqeer's upcoming show will be the next big launch on Sony TV. The show is expected to get a prime time slot on the leading channel. The higher-ups have not finalised a time slot or launch date for the drama. The channel has not taken a decision on Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum which is struggling to gain TRPs.”

The Source further added, “Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is expected to replace Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum from next month. Sumbul's drama most probably will beam at 8:30 or 10pm slot. Katha Ankahee is doing well for Sony TV and I don't think it will end so soon.”

Now, Sumbul’s first look from the upcoming show has been leaked online. She will be playing the role of IAS Officer Kavya who is married to an IPS officer. The story will revolve around how Kavya will make many sacrifices for her career.

Vinamrata Bhojwani, who says she is the ' Casting Head, content development, DJ's A Creative Unit Production House', revealed that the show will be out soon when a fan asked her about the look test.

Check out her look here;

Speaking about her upcoming song Sazishen, Sumbul said, “I have worked my heart out for this song. I am really hoping that the audience will love it because I have given more than 100 per cent to it. We were planning to shoot this song for so long but one or the other thing was happening. When finally we got to shoot it. It was not an easy shoot. It poured so heavily during the day of the shoot that we had to shoot for 24 hours to finish.”

