Wow! Surbhi Chandna anticipates a BACHELORETTE bash with excitement, Ready to make memorable moments with BFF

The couple has kept their romance under wraps for nearly 13 years, but they recently announced their wedding date. Since then, the pair have been planning for their wedding ceremony. Recently, the actress has been preparing for her bachelorette party.
MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna will soon marry her long-time boyfriend, Karan R Sharma. The couple has kept their romance under wraps for nearly 13 years, but they recently announced their wedding date. Since then, the pair has been planning for their wedding ceremony. Recently, the actress has been preparing for her bachelorette party.

Surbhi Chandna is close to her fellow Ishqbaaz actors. Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava, and Surbhi Chandna have strong BFF goals and are frequently seen having fun together. Surbhi is getting ready for her bachelorette party, so they're all set to surround themselves with good feelings.

The bride-to-be uploaded an Instagram story photo of the décor, giving a taste of the celebrations. She wrote, "@shrenuparikhofficial @deramansi @bhoomika412 girls making it sooo special and full of surprises." Mansi Srivastava treated fans with a short video wherein Surbhi looked happy and surprised at the decorations. In another clip, the soon-to-be-married actress is also seen wearing a sash having written 'Bride to be.'

After over thirteen years of dating, Surbhi and Karan have decided to take the plunge. Their wedding festivities are scheduled for March 1 and 2, 2024, in Jaipur. Recently, the actress stunned fans by uploading a stunning video from her roka ceremony, which took place in September of last year. The couple appeared dreamy in the video while doing the traditional Roka rite.

Aside from the stunning frames, Surbhi wrote, "September is such a Special month for both of us. Both our birthdays fall in the same month and we are just two days apart. We decided it would be even more special if we did our ROKA in September. The idea was to have a ROKA*TION (roka + vacation) spread over 3 Days in Goa, and boy we had so much fun with the Sharmas and Chandnas and blessings from above. Sealed it finally after 13 years on 18.09.2023."

