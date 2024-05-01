Wow! Surbhi Jyoti, Naagin 3 Star allegedly set to wed boyfriend Sumit Suri in March 2024? Know here details!

MUMBAI : According to the popular news portal reports, actress Surbhi Jyoti is getting ready to tie the knot with her longtime partner, actor Sumit Suri, in March 2024. The couple is rumored to have been searching for a location; however, it is unknown if the wedding will take place abroad.

According to the story, Surbhi and Sumit are expected to tie the knot on March 6 or 7. March 4 is when the celebrations will begin, and they will last until March 8. The source revealed, “It will be a grand wedding and is likely to take place on March 6 or 7. Surbhi has started the wedding prep. It will be a traditional North Indian ceremony with family and friends being a part of the festivities.”

Regarding the wedding rumors, the couple has not yet responded. Gurmeet Singh, the director, and Surbhi and Sumit worked together on the music video for Haanji - The Marriage Mantra. The pair roles-play as bride and groom in it.

It is said that Surbhi and Sumit got together for a date after appearing in a music video together. Regarding her career, Surbhi is well-known for her parts in Naagin 3, Ishqbaaaz, and Qubool Hai, among other films. In contrast, Sumit has acted in movies like What the Fish and Warning.

Surbhi rose to fame with her character of Zoya in Qubool Hai, which was her debut serial, and she is still known by her character name Zoya and then she was part of shows like Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Tanhaiyan, Ishqbaaaz, etc. Her stint in Naagin 3 was loved by the audience and she became a household name and gained a massive fan following.

On the other hand, Sumit Suri is also a known actor in the entertainment industry and he is known for his characters in projects like the web series “The Test Case”. He has also done movies like Warning, What the Fish, and Babloo Happy Hai and has taken part in the reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

