Wow! Surbhi Jyoti, Naagin 3 Star allegedly set to wed boyfriend Sumit Suri in March 2024? Know here details!

According to the story, Surbhi and Sumit are expected to tie the knot on March 6 or 7. March 4 is when the celebrations will begin, and they will last until March 8. The source revealed, “It will be a grand wedding and is likely to take place on March 6 or 7.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 01/05/2024 - 17:07
Surbhi Jyoti

MUMBAI : According to the popular news portal reports, actress Surbhi Jyoti is getting ready to tie the knot with her longtime partner, actor Sumit Suri, in March 2024. The couple is rumored to have been searching for a location; however, it is unknown if the wedding will take place abroad.

(Also read: Wow! Naagin’s Surbhi Jyoti gives a glimpse of her amazing US vacay, check it out

According to the story, Surbhi and Sumit are expected to tie the knot on March 6 or 7. March 4 is when the celebrations will begin, and they will last until March 8. The source revealed, “It will be a grand wedding and is likely to take place on March 6 or 7. Surbhi has started the wedding prep. It will be a traditional North Indian ceremony with family and friends being a part of the festivities.”

Regarding the wedding rumors, the couple has not yet responded. Gurmeet Singh, the director, and Surbhi and Sumit worked together on the music video for Haanji - The Marriage Mantra. The pair roles-play as bride and groom in it.

It is said that Surbhi and Sumit got together for a date after appearing in a music video together. Regarding her career, Surbhi is well-known for her parts in Naagin 3, Ishqbaaaz, and Qubool Hai, among other films. In contrast, Sumit has acted in movies like What the Fish and Warning.

Surbhi rose to fame with her character of Zoya in Qubool Hai, which was her debut serial, and she is still known by her character name Zoya and then she was part of shows like Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Tanhaiyan, Ishqbaaaz, etc. Her stint in Naagin 3 was loved by the audience and she became a household name and gained a massive fan following.

On the other hand, Sumit Suri is also a known actor in the entertainment industry and he is known for his characters in projects like the web series “The Test Case”. He has also done movies like Warning, What the Fish, and Babloo Happy Hai and has taken part in the reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

(Also read: Wow! Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri to take their relationship to the next level? Read to know more

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Free Press Journal

 


 

Surbhi Jyoti Sumit Suri Zoya Qubool Hai Laut Ke Aaya Hai Tanhaiyan Ishqbaaaz Naagin 3 Khatron Ke Khiladi love couple Marriage warning What the Fish Babloo Happy Hai Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 01/05/2024 - 17:07

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! Malaika Arora's secret visit to Arjun Kapoor's house sparks speculation amid breakup rumors; Fans express concern over her demeanor
MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are rumored to have split up; the talk is that Malla and Arjun called it quits...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shocking! Ruhi fails to return home and goes missing
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Must watch! Manjot Singh, Animal actor rescues a girl from suicide in a heartwarming old clip
MUMBAI: Manjot Singh, star of the film "Animal," is shown in an old video preventing a girl from committing suicide,...
Must read! Sonnalli Seygall, Pyaar Ka Punchnama star criticizes THIS airline following baggage woes; Details inside!
MUMBAI : Despite her purported post-marriage pleasure, Sonnalli Seygall recently spoke on social media about a terrible...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Shocking! Not just kids, but the parents and judges too begin to mock Kunal for having two women in his life
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Anurag Dobhal to re – enter the house?
MUMBAI : Anurag Dobhal is a famous YouTuber known by the name UK07, he makes content by going bike riding and roams...
Recent Stories
Malaika
Shocking! Malaika Arora's secret visit to Arjun Kapoor's house sparks speculation amid breakup rumors; Fans express concern over her demeanor
Latest Video
Related Stories
ANURAG
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Anurag Dobhal to re – enter the house?
Sheezan
Finally! Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 contestant Sheezan Khan gives an update about his health says “ After being unwell for twenty days and seven days in the hospital finally I have recovered never my health has been this bad”
Aoora
Bigg Boss 17: Aoora has a MASSIVE BREAKDOWN during the Weekend Ka Vaar shoot because of Munawar or Arun?
Shrimad Ramayan
Must Read: Top reasons why you should not miss watching Shrimad Ramayan on Sony TV!
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande eliminates Abhishek Kumar but Salman Khan brings in a twist
URVASHI DHOLAKIA
OH NO! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 ex- contestant Urvashi Dholakia hospitalized undergoes surgery for a tumour (cyst) in the neck