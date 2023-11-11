Wow! Take a peek into the celebrations of Choti Diwali taking place on the sets of Rajan Shahi's shows

Rajan Shahi is a well known name and personality of the entertainment world. He has been in the industry for several years and has been entertaining the viewers with some amazing shows.
Rajan

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi is a well known name and personality of the entertainment world.

He has been in the industry for several years and has been entertaining the viewers with some amazing shows.

Sapna Babul Ka - Bidaai, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, Aayi Kuthe Kai Karte, Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Chaand Chupa Badala Mein, and Tere Sheher Mein among others are the shows that he ha produced so far.

But before he turned into a producer, Rajan Shahi has directed many popular shows like Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Ghar Ki Laxmi Betiyaan and Maayaka.

Well, the ace director and producer recently launched a new show titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si which stars Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the lead roles.

We all know that Rajan Shahi and his team never fails to celebrate their success and achievements.

While we have seen how the cast and crew on the set parties hard on special occasions. 

But Rajan Shahi follows a different trend and is often seen conducting havana and puja on the sets of his shows to bring positive vibes.

Rajan Shahi performed a grand Aarti in honour of Choti Diwali in three of his sets — Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si .The cast and crew had a great, spiritual experience at this auspicious celebration. Here are some glimpses from the Aarti -

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

