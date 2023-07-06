Wow! Twitterati can't wait to watch Shivangi Joshi's comeback as a lead, call her chemistry with Kushal Tandon sizzling; check out the best reactions

Balaji Telefilms is all set to bring a new show titled Barsatein, starring Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Wed, 06/07/2023 - 20:21
Shivangi Joshi

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor is the queen of Indian TV and she has been for the longest time. She has been able to introduce iconic characters and love stories that stay with the audiences and characters that become iconic beyond the shows.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's upcoming show gets a TITLE, to be launched on Sony TV

The chemistry between the two is palpable, even in these few seconds of the teaser, and yes, the hate-to-love trope is pretty common. But if done right, it can give you the best love story.

Ever since the promo has been released, fans have been waiting to watch Shivangi’s comeback in a lead role. Kushal’s comeback is making a lot of noise as well. The trailer has given a sneak peek into what the chemistry between the two looks like and fans have taken to Twitter to share their excitement. Check out the reactions here:

A pair we never knew we needed

[ #ShivangiJoshi#Aryansh #KushalTandon #Barsatein ] pic.twitter.com/sL5S4YIBSO

— (@tere_liyeee) June 2, 2023

The show is currently under the filming process and the release date has not been announced yet. But fans are really excited to watch them together.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Promo Review: Barsatein might just be the love story audience were waiting for, Kushal and Shivangi's chemistry thrives in the trailer itself

Barsatein Kushal Tandon Beyhadh Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hain Bigg Boss 7 Shivangi Joshi Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Naira Balika Vadhu 2 Ekta Kapoor barsaatein Sony TV TellyChakkar
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

