Wow! Twitterati can't wait to watch Shivangi Joshi's comeback as a lead, call her chemistry with Kushal Tandon sizzling; check out the best reactions

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor is the queen of Indian TV and she has been for the longest time. She has been able to introduce iconic characters and love stories that stay with the audiences and characters that become iconic beyond the shows.

Balaji Telefilms is all set to bring a new show titled Barsatein, starring Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's upcoming show gets a TITLE, to be launched on Sony TV

The chemistry between the two is palpable, even in these few seconds of the teaser, and yes, the hate-to-love trope is pretty common. But if done right, it can give you the best love story.

Ever since the promo has been released, fans have been waiting to watch Shivangi’s comeback in a lead role. Kushal’s comeback is making a lot of noise as well. The trailer has given a sneak peek into what the chemistry between the two looks like and fans have taken to Twitter to share their excitement. Check out the reactions here:

A pair we never knew we needed



[ #ShivangiJoshi • #Aryansh #KushalTandon #Barsatein ] pic.twitter.com/sL5S4YIBSO

— (@tere_liyeee) June 2, 2023

I can’t stop myself from imagining and vidding on them.. they are so freaking pretty together, and this 20scs promo got me intrigued so much so that I’ve been watching it on loop since the day it came out.



#ArYansh | #Barsatein |#KushalTandon | #ShivangiJoshi pic.twitter.com/KlnMmuf8HJ &mdash. (@varunxjaaniye) June 3, 2023

The new fresh pair in town. From the promo we can already feel the insane chemistry between these two characters. I just hope the story is going to be good not just for the initial episodes but throughout the entire show.#Barsatein | #Aryansh | #ShivangiJoshi | #KushalTandon pic.twitter.com/BqzIuKulC5 —(@varunxjaaniye) June 2, 2023

The show is currently under the filming process and the release date has not been announced yet. But fans are really excited to watch them together.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Promo Review: Barsatein might just be the love story audience were waiting for, Kushal and Shivangi's chemistry thrives in the trailer itself