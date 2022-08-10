Wow! Vivian Dsena shares a sweet gesture by the Udaariyaan team on set, check out the picture

MUMBAI : Vivian Dsena, is a well known name in the Tv industry. He has left a mark in the TV industry with his performances in shows like Shakti, Madhubala, and Sirf Tum. The actor was recently in the news for been married to Nouran Aly for over a year, but he didn't make an announcement about it. He also has a daughter.

Also Read-What! Sirf Tum Actor Vivian Dsena has a 2-month-old daughter with his longtime mystery partner? Details Inside

Now we all know, Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists and turns in the next episode. The audience is enthralled by the cast's superb performance. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense. Twinkle Arora, Hitesh Bharadwaj, Sonakshi Batra and Rohit Purohit among others have been winning the hearts of audiences with their performances.

Vivian has now been roped in to play a cameo in the show. The show’s producers Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey recently shared the news on social media and also a promo was shared by them.

Also Read- Super! Vivian Dsena opens up about how he deals with Trollers, check out what he has to say

Vivian shared the warm welcome he got on set of the show with a picture of a gift hamper and he captioned it, “Thank You Ravie and Sargun once again for the warm welcome and For this beautiful gesture. Let’s create magic together. #Udaariyaan #SartajSingh.”