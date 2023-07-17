WOW! Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Shagun Sharma's throwback audition video is simply mind-blowing

Shagun Sharma is currently ruling several hearts with her amazing performance in Star Plus' popular show Yeh Hai Chahatein.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/17/2023 - 16:13
Shagun Sharma

MUMBAI : Shagun Sharma is portraying the lead role of Kashvi in Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Hai Chahatein.

The actress' entry into the show happened after it took a generation leap of 20 years.

She is romancing Pravisht Mishra in the show who plays Arjun's character. 

ALSO READ: Breaking! Yeh Hai Chahatein is heading for a leap, maybe with a brand new cast?

Pravisht and Shagun's on-screen jodi looks extremely promising and they have already won everyone's heart. 

Well, Shagun is one talented actress who has appeared in so many popular shows so far. 

The actress has starred in TV shows like Harphoul Mohini, Sasuraal Genda Phool 2, Ishk Par Zor Nahin, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Gangaa, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 and many more.

We came across a throwback audition video of Shagun and are left awestruck with her talent.

Take a look:

No wonder Shagun has been receiving back to back offers to play the leads in several TV shows. 

The actress has definitely a very bright future in the television world. 

What is your take on Shagun's audition video? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

 
Shagun Sharma Yeh Hai Chahatein Star Plus Pravisht Mishra Harphoul Mohini Sasuraal Genda Phool 2 IshK Par Zor Nahin Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan Gangaa Paramavatar Shri Krishna Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/17/2023 - 16:13

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Raveena Tandon’s Daughter Rasha Thadani gets clicked at an event, fans says, “Waiting for her debut soon”
MUMBAI : Actress Raveena Tandon is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in Indian cinema, over the...
OMG! Here's when Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal plan to have a baby, read more to find out
MUMBAI : Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy rumours have become the talk of the town for a while now, and several reports also...
WOW! Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Shagun Sharma's throwback audition video is simply mind-blowing
MUMBAI : Shagun Sharma is portraying the lead role of Kashvi in Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Hai Chahatein.The...
OMG! Uorfi Javed's cosmetic procedure goes wrong, shares a SHOCKING picture
MUMBAI : There is no single day when Urofi Javed has not been in the headlines. The actress is known for her bold and...
Top 3 travel credit cards for last-minute getaways
MUMBAI: In the hustle and bustle of our lives, we often forget to take a breath and indulge ourselves. However, with...
Roshni Kapoor breaks her silence on not participating in TV reality shows
MUMBAI: As we all know, actress and brand endorser Roshni Kapoor is one of the most beautiful and influential...
Recent Stories
RAVEENA
Must Read! Raveena Tandon’s Daughter Rasha Thadani gets clicked at an event, fans says, “Waiting for her debut soon”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Nyrra Banerjee reveals the advice she gave Archana Gautam during her fight with Shiv Thakare, says “I told her to put forth her opinions not in the Bigg Boss format but in KKK manner very calmly and politely”
Bhavika Sharma
Exclusive! Bhavika Sharma reveals how her meeting was with Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh; talks about if she is afraid that the audience would accept her as “Savi”
Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai fame Rohit Chandel to play the lead in Pandya Store post the leap
EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai fame Rohit Chandel to play the lead in Pandya Store post the leap?
Pandya Store
EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Roshan Kapoor roped in for Pandya Store after the leap
Aishwarya Sharma
HOTNESS ALERT! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Aishwarya Sharma sizzles in a deep blue monokini leaving our jaws drop
definitely not to be missed
MUST WATCH! Imlie fame Seerat Kapoor aka Cheeni's throwback audition video is definitely not to be missed