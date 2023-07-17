WOW! Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Shagun Sharma's throwback audition video is simply mind-blowing

MUMBAI : Shagun Sharma is portraying the lead role of Kashvi in Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Hai Chahatein.

The actress' entry into the show happened after it took a generation leap of 20 years.

She is romancing Pravisht Mishra in the show who plays Arjun's character.

Pravisht and Shagun's on-screen jodi looks extremely promising and they have already won everyone's heart.

Well, Shagun is one talented actress who has appeared in so many popular shows so far.

The actress has starred in TV shows like Harphoul Mohini, Sasuraal Genda Phool 2, Ishk Par Zor Nahin, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Gangaa, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 and many more.

We came across a throwback audition video of Shagun and are left awestruck with her talent.

No wonder Shagun has been receiving back to back offers to play the leads in several TV shows.

The actress has definitely a very bright future in the television world.

