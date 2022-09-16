Wow! Yeh Rishta’s AbhiRa and Pandya Stores' ShiVi SPOTTED together

MUMBAI: Star Plus is an iconic channel that has given hits after hits for decades, the channel is known for creating edgy shows and content that has always pushed the envelope.

Two of the most popular shows on the channel are Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which has been on air since 2009 and Pandya store which is fairly new but has gained a lot of popularity.

The two Jodi's of the shows are amongst the most popular in the television world namely - AbhiRa aka Abhimanyu and Akshara and #ShiVi Aka Shiva and Raavi from Pandya store.

ALSO READ: SAD! Star Plus’ reality show Ravivaar with Star Parivaar is coming to an end; Arjun Bijlani expresses gratitude

Pranali Rathod (Akshara Goenka) and Harshad Chopda (Abhimanyu Birla) have captured the hearts of viewers in the enduring series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Fans adore 'AbhiRa,' and it is frequently trending.

The relationship between Akshara and Abhimanyu has had many highs and lows; they had to fight the world to stay together just to be torn apart. The focus of the next phase will be on their life together after they have been separated.

While Shiva and Raavi, aka ShiVi are facing marital conflicts because of the tensions created around them. But all is well between Kanwar and Alice in real life, the two are actually dating in real life.

The two couples often share stories and post on social media. They take to social media to share updates from the set and often share exciting happenings from their personal lives.

AbhiRa And ShiVi were actually spotted together and looks like they were out partying. Fans are also speculating that they might be working on something new together. Well, we will be excited about that for sure. For now, check out the post:

Meanwhile, AbhiRa is still trending on Twitter with over 19K tweets, their reunion on the show has left fans delighted and wanting more. It was after a year's leap that Akshara and Abhimanyu reunited.

While Shiva and Raavi are riddled with misunderstandings and trouble.

Do you want to see these two couples together? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Must Read! Khatron Ke Khiladi- out of TOP 10 shows; Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa- didn’t have a good opening rating; Kundlai Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi- see a huge jump in TRP ratings; Anupama- tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YHC, Imlie and YRKKH