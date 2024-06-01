Yay! Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik give us major wanderlust as they go camping; caption ‘Campfire, Drinks and Family’

MUMBAI: Pandya Store is one of the most loved shows on television today. While the second season is on air currently, the first season received abundance of love because of the entire cast which brought together some skilled acting and the makers gave a strong narrative and concept.

Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik were a part of the show. They played the role of Shiva and Raavi. After Kinshuk Mahajan and Shiny Doshi, Kanwar and Alice’s jodi was extremely loved. The two met on the sets and fell head over heels in love with each other.

The duo has been painting the town red with their love for a long time now and fans are mesmerized with on and off-screen chemistry. Kanwar and Alice are very active on social media and keep posting all the latest happenings in their personal and professional life.

Kanwar and Alice perfectly complement each other which makes them the most loved jodi on the small screen. The duo's fan following on social media is rapidly increasing with every passing day. The two have shared several beautiful moments from the sets of their show and also from their frequent outings which are simply a treat for their fans.

Alice and Kanwar leave no chance to comment on each other's social media posts and their Instagram banter and PDA is to watch out for.

Now Kanwar has shared a picture wherein he is seen spending some quality time with Alice and his family. Kanwar took to his social media handle to share a picture with a caption that read: Campfire, Drinks and Family!

Take a look:

Way to go Kanwar!