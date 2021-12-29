Year Ender Special 2021: Check out the television shows that went off air abruptly this year

MUMBAI: The last two years have been very difficult for the entire world as we are battling with the COVID virus and life hasn’t normalized yet.

The entertainment industry faced huge losses. A while ago, serials resumed shooting and theatres reopened.

But some shows didn’t do well and had to go off air abruptly.

While some shows completed a year and went off air, others within a few months of launch had to say goodbye to the audiences.

Today, we bring to you the list of shows that went off air abruptly.

1. Shaadi Mubarak

Shaadi Mubarak staring Manav Gohil and Rati Pandey premiered on 20th August 2020 and within a year the show went off air on 20th April 2021, the show used to air on Star Plus.

2. Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani staring Debattama Saha and Karanvir Sharma premiered on 21 December 2020 and the show went off air on July 21st 2021. The show used to air on Star Plus.

3. Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali staring Shivangi Khedkar and Sai Ketan Rao premiered on 15 February 2021 and the show went off air on 27 November 2021. The show premiered on Star Plus.

4. Story Nine Months Ki

Story Nine Months Ki staring Sukirti Kandpal and Aashay Mishra premiered on 23 November 2020 and the show went off air on 23 April 2021. The show used to air on Sony Television.

5 Ishk Par Zor Nahi

Ishk Par Zor Nahi staring Param Singh and Akshita Mudgal premiered on 15 March 2021 and the show went off air on 20 August 2021. The show used to air on Sony Television.

6. Balveer returns

Balveer returns starring Dev Joshi and Pavitra Punia premiered on 5 April 2021 and the show ended on 30 June 2021. The show used to air on Sab Tv.

7. Lakshmi Ghar Aayi

Lakshmi Ghar Aayi staring Simran Pareenja, Akshit Sukhija, Ananya Khare and Kavita Kaushik premiered on 5 July 2021 and the show went off air on 17 September 2021, the show used to air on Star Bharat.

8. Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein

Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein staring Harsh Rajput and Krishna Mukherjee premiered on 7 February 2021 and the show went off air on 21 March 2021. The show used to air on Colors Tv.

9. Barrister babu

Barrister Babu starring Anirudh Roy Choudhary, Batuk Roy Choudhary, Anchal Sahu, and Aurra Bhatnagar premiered on 11 February 2020 and the show went off air on 12 November 2021. The show aired on Sony Television

10. Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 starring Erica Fernandes, Shaheer Sheikh, and Supriya Pilgaonkar premiered on 12 July 2021 and the show went off air on 12 November 2021. The show used to air on Sony Television.

These are the few shows which went off air abruptly owing to low TRPs.

Well, which of the shows of going off-air did shock you, do let me know in the comments below.

