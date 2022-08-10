Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Jayati Narula is very Particular about her diet, but here’s the Twist

Tellychakkar is back with yet another Bts update from Yeh Hai Chahatein. The cast of Yeh Hai Chahatein too shares a great bond.
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from your favorite show Yeh Hai Chahatein. We keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities who have managed to rule over their hearts. The leads in the show are Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra. After the latest leap, Abrar essays the character of Samrat while Sargun took up Nayan.

Yeh Hai Chahatein has been ruling the hearts of the audience for a long time now and the audience eagerly awaits every episode of the show due to its gripping plot. The show recently took a generational leap of 20 years and the new leads are Sargun and Abrar, but now in the role of Nayantara and Samrat.

However, we are sure that the audience also loves to learn about the ongoings in the lives of their favorite TV stars and the banter that happened behind the scenes on their favorite show!

Now we have a little update close to Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Actress Jayati Narulaa is seen bantering with co-star Swati Sharma on the sets of the show and we can see that Jayati is very particular about her diet and has special “Diet Samosa” for her.

Check it out!

Swati is seen mocking the actress for her food choices!

It is so good to see some of our favorite stars have developed such deep bonds off camera too!

So, what do you think of this jodi?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Yeh Hai Chahatein, we see that Samrat has married Nayan.

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

