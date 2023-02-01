Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Mohit is stuck in a TUG OF WAR; who will win, Ishaani or Alia?

Tellychakkar is back with yet another Bts update from Yeh Hai Chahatein. The cast of Yeh Hai Chahatein too shares a great bond.
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Mohit is stuck in a TUG OF WAR; who will win, Ishaani or Alia?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from your favorite show Yeh Hai Chahatein. We keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities who have managed to rule over their hearts. The leads in the show are Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra. After the latest leap, Abrar essays the character of Samrat while Sargun took up Nayan.

Yeh Hai Chahatein has been ruling the hearts of the audience for a long time now and the audience eagerly awaits every episode of the show due to its gripping plot. The show recently took a generational leap of 20 years and the new leads are Sargun and Abrar, but now in the role of Nayantara and Samrat.

However, we are sure that the audience also loves to learn about the ongoings in the lives of their favorite TV stars and the banter that happened behind the scenes on their favorite show!

The cast of Yeh Hai Chahatein too shares a lot of tidbits about their lives and what goes on bts on sets.

Recently, we came across a video of Mohit aka Bharat Ahlawat and he is stuck between Ishani and Alia. Swati Sharma and Jayati Narula are seen trying to pull Bharat into their side and the poor guy has no idea where to go.

Check it out!

We see that Mohit is Samrat’s bestfriend and secretary and he is part of Samrat’s crew too.

Whose side are you on?

Ishaani or Alia?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Yeh Hai Chahatein, we see that Nayan and Samrat do not get along at all. They keep bickering often and are put together in awkward situations. Recently, Nayan entered Samrat’s room thinking it was hers when Samrat was awaiting a lady friend he exchanged his key card with and they got into a fight.

Later, when Samrat was raging on Ishani after a big blunder, Nayan got in the way and stopped him from raising his hand on her and Nayan rather confronted him for being a fraud and lip-syncing. They get into another big spat over it.

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

