Yeh Hai Chahtein: OMG! Abrar Qazi aka Rudraksh exposes Mallika Nayak aka Sharda; Here's how she reacted

MUMBAI: The plot is about Preesha's life which revolves around her son Saaransh. Rudraksh however, is an insensitive rockstar. When an unfortunate event brings these two strangers at a crossroad, there might be a new beginning for them.

One of the most popular shows Yeh Hai Chahatein is immensely loved by the audience and is always among the top 5 shows.

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because the cast shares a great camaraderie off-screen as well. They keep sharing pictures and videos together on their respective social media accounts.

Recently, Abrar Qazi took to Instagram to share a funny video from the sets of Yeh Hai chahtein. We see Mallika Nayak aka Sharda Khurana taking a little nap on the set between shoots. The actor wrote the caption “ab toh uth jao” .

The shoot might get a little hectic and the actors usually get tired and are often seen resting on the set.

Check out the video here:

Replying to this, the actress reposted the video and called him a “kameena” jokingly.

The show is doing really well and the track is loved by the audience. People can’t wait to see what happens next.

