Yeh Hai Chahtein: OMG! Abrar Qazi aka Rudraksh exposes Mallika Nayak aka Sharda; Here's how she reacted

Zee TV’s Yeh Hai Chahtein has been gaining a lot of love from the audience. The cast members share a great bond off-screen as well. Here is how.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 09/17/2022 - 14:02
Yeh Hai Chahtein: OMG! Abrar Qazi aka Rudraksh exposes Mallika Nayak aka Sharda; Here's how she reacted

MUMBAI: The plot is about Preesha's life which revolves around her son Saaransh. Rudraksh however,  is an insensitive rockstar. When an unfortunate event brings these two strangers at a crossroad, there might be a new beginning for them.

One of the most popular shows Yeh Hai Chahatein is immensely loved by the audience and is always among the top 5 shows.

ALSO READ: Yeh Hai Chahatein: Finally! Pihu to Re-Unite Preesha and Rudraksh

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because the cast shares a great camaraderie off-screen as well. They keep sharing pictures and videos together on their respective social media accounts.

Recently, Abrar Qazi took to Instagram to share a funny video from the sets of Yeh Hai chahtein. We see Mallika Nayak aka Sharda Khurana taking a little nap on the set between shoots. The actor wrote the caption “ab toh uth jao” .

The shoot might get a little hectic and the actors usually get tired and are often seen resting on the set.

Check out the video here:

Replying to this, the actress reposted the video and called him a “kameena” jokingly.

The show is doing really well and the track is loved by the audience. People can’t wait to see what happens next.

ALSO READ:  Yeh Hai Chahatein: Painful! Armaan ousts Rudraksh from the house, Preesha feels guilty

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

 

 

 

Yeh Hai Chahatein Star Plus Preesha Rudraksh Mahima Abrar Qazi Sargun Kaur Luthra Altamash Faraz Mallika Nayak Vidhaan Sharma Swarna Pandey TellyChakka
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 09/17/2022 - 14:02

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Hai Chahtein: OMG! Abrar Qazi aka Rudraksh exposes Mallika Nayak aka Sharda; Here's how she reacted
MUMBAI: The plot is about Preesha's life which revolves around her son Saaransh. Rudraksh however,  is an insensitive...
Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet – What! Thief revealed; it is neither Masoom nor Barfi
MUMBAI: Zee TV's most liked show Meet is coming up with exciting plots and interesting twists. Currently, it is seen...
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Challenge Accepted! Banni’s anger instigates Agastya for challenge
MUMBAI: In Star Plus’ Banni Chow Home Delivery, delivery-girl Banni is a strong young woman who runs a caterer and door...
AWW! Sumbul Touqeer Khan MISSES one major thing after wrapping up Imlie's shoot and it is not co-star Fahmaan Khan
MUMBAI: After running on small screens for close to two years, Star Plus' popular drama series Imlie season one shoot...
Bigg Boss 16: What! Vivian Dsena breaks his silence on participating in the upcoming season of the show
MUMBAI:  Bigg Boss 16 will be beginning soon and the makers of the show are going all out to make this show a success...
Anupamaa: Emotional! Paritosh seeks forgiveness, Kinjal stands firm on her decision
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
RECENT STORIES
EXCLUSIVE! Sunil Shakya roped in for the movie Atithi Bhooto Bhava for Zee5
EXCLUSIVE! Sunil Shakya roped in for the movie Atithi Bhooto Bhava for Zee5