Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel calls Kangana Ranaut 'Most Hilarious Stand up Comedian'

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut is one of the most popular and talented actresses. She has impressed the audience with her work. The lady is currently making headlines for the wrong reasons.Before her Twitter account was suspended for violating community guidelines, Kangana had received flak for another controversial tweet. Kangana was criticised for saying that people who were using oxygen cylinders during the Covid-19 second wave were 'forcibly' removing oxygen from the environment. She had tweeted, "Everybody is building more and more oxygen plants, getting tons and tons of oxygen cylinders, how are we compensating for all the oxygen that we are forcefully drawing from the environment? It seems we learnt nothing from our mistakes and catastrophes they cause #Planttrees."The Queen actress added, "Along with announcing more and more oxygen for humans, governments must announce relief for nature also, people who are using this oxygen should also pledge to work on improving the air quality, for how long we going to be miserable pests only taking never giving back to nature."Kangana's tweets were heavily criticized. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel also criticized the actress. Taking to Instagram stories, he wrote, "This woman is the most hilarious stand up comedian this country ever produced." Meanwhile, Kangana's account was permanently suspended on Tuesday after she posted messages against the regulation guidelines on Twitter. In a series of messages, the actress had made comments on the alleged violence that took place in West Bengal after assembly election results were declared recently. Kangana had demanded president rule in West Bengal after Mamata Banerjee-led TMC won the recent election in the state, defeating BJP.CREDIT: NEWS18