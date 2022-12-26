From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, here is a list of popular TV shows that will be taking a leap soon

MUMBAI: Television shows have been the lifeline of the Indian audienecs for a long time. Even with films and the OTT content, viewers still prefer the excitement of a daily soap that satisfies their much needed dose of entertainment on an everyday basis. There are many shows that have gripping storylines, fantastic performances and intriguing twists that are hard to miss. Viewers and fans of the show keep awaiting what next is on the track of the show.

Along with new twists and turns, there are also leaps that many shows keep taking every once in a while. Here is a list of shows that are going to take leaps or are all set for leaps in the upcoming months;

Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet

In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favorite. Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are the lead actors in the show. The audience adores their chemistry. According to sources, there’s going to be a time leap in the show and after this leap, many of the characters are going to exit. But, the leads of the show surely won’t.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

Star Plus' popular show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' started as a passionate love story between Rudraksha Khurana who is a famous rockstar, and Dr. Preesha Srinivasan who is a gynecologist, who fall in love while raising their siblings' son, Saaransh together.

The show is currently going through a dramatic tangent. The show has taken a 20 year leap, where Rudra and Preesha are now dead and the story focuses on Nayantara and Samrat.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi. The upcoming episodes of the show are going to be full of drama and twists that will keep you hooked on to your screens. The current track is about terrible tragedies happening in the Birla house one after another. The show is soon going to take a leap and focus on the next generation.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar essay the roles of Ram and Priya. As reported earlier, the show had taken a leap of five years and we saw how Ram learned the truth about Pihu being his daughter. The couple recently went through another separation on the show due to Ram’s memory loss. Ram is determined to get justice for Priya. The show will reportedly take a 20 year leap and the lead actors will quit the show. The new track will focus on the grown-up Pihu who is Ram and Priya’s daughter.

