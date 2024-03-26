Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Garvita Sadhwani captivates audiences with stellar performance; Netizens shower praise

Garvita Sadhwani

MUMBAI: For fifteen years, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been broadcasting. The show has a significant fan base and has consistently received incredible TRP figures. The show has featured four distinct generations, each with its own fan base. Hina Khan as Akshara, Naitik portrayed by Karan Mehra opened the show.

(Also read: Exclusive! I had a lot of offers which included shows that launched and went off-air too: Shivam Khajuria on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)

After that, it switched to Mohsin Khan as Kartik and Shivangi Joshi as Naira. Pranali Rathod as Akshara, and Harshad Chopda as Abhimanyu comprised the third generation. They have all gained popularity, and viewers still enjoy the older Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episodes.

The audience is currently being impressed by the show's fourth generation. The primary leads were played by Shehzada Dhami, Samridhii Shukla, and Pratiksha Honmukhe.

There was a lot of discussion on the show about Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe's dismissal. Fans have been pleased by newcomers Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.

When the producers chose to replace him, Shehzada Dhami's popularity was rising among the viewers. The new actors on the show have had tremendous debuts. The new stars that are performing well are receiving a ton of appreciation from the public. Fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are responding to them in this way.

Fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are happy with Garvita Sadhwani's changes to Ruhi's graph. She is gorgeous in every picture and radiates natural cuteness. The actress has a good screen presence. Some said that she is even better as an actress than Samridhii Shukla. The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have created a lot of buzz for the program by introducing Rohit Purohit in effective promos.

(Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Netizens are in love with Dadisa and Abhira’s bond in the latest track!)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodlife

