Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: LOVEBIRDS: AbhiRa's NIGHT STAY is all kinds of LOVE

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

The BTS of Akshara and Abhimanyu stuck in a cold night together is all kinds of love. We couldn't take our eyes off, the adorable silhouette of the duo. Check it out:

Previously, Abhimanyu finally finds her in the middle of the road stuck in the broken car. She sees Abhimanyu and rushes to him, gives him a tight hug and thanks to him for rescuing her. He asks her the reason behind going away from the hospital and not updating anybody about it. She talks about the accident and how she couldn't hold her emotions. Abhimanyu asks her about the reason behind getting emotional for such an accident to which Akshu holds back from telling about Sirat.

In the upcoming episode, Akshara then calls home and they get to know that the bridge that connects the road to the city is broken and they will have to stay where they are. Akshara and Abhimanyu accidentally get drunk and confess their love to each other. But will they remember anything?

On the other hand, Neil tells Aarohi that anything can happen in just one night, this gets her insecure as she knows that Akshara and Abhimanyu love each other. Will Aarohi decide to go to the place where they are staying or let fate decide?

