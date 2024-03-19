Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samarth Jurel congratulates ex co-star Rohit Purohit on bagging the show!

MUMBAI: The world of entertainment is a happening place to be and every moment there is some or the other thing happening which shocks, amazes or surprises the lovers of the industry. Well, the recent news which has been shocking one and all is television’s most popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

As the show took a leap, the fourth generation of the show was introduced in the form of Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe and Samridhii Shukla as Armaan, Ruhi and Abhira respectively and they showcased a love triangle on-screen.

However, it came as a shock when Shehzada and Pratiksha were terminated from the show due to his unprofessional behaviour. There are many who even doubt that Shehzada and Pratiksha had been dating in real life which affected the show.

Well, while there are numerous reasons being churned out for the termination, the fact remains that they will no longer be a part of the show. Reports have it that Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani have been roped in for the project.

Rohit was earlier a part of Udariyaann on Colors. The show also featured Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya and others in titular roles. Well, Samarth seems to have an extremely good friendship with Rohit and as the latter bagged the leading role on one of television’s most shows, Samarth wished him congratulations and all the luck!

