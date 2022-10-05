Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: WHAT! Not Abhimanyu but Akshara to the take the groom home?

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Currently, The priest calls for the bride's parents for kanyadan. The Goenkas are in tears because Akshara's parents are no more. Akshara then asks Kairav to do her kanyadan. Kairav and Akshara are quite emotional at this moment as they have flashbacks of their childhood. Akshara gives Kairav the same respect and importance as her parents in the ritual.

Well, the duo has been setting examples of bringing new rituals, we will see that Abhimanyu will not be the one taking Akshara home, instead, Akshu will ride the bike for the second time and this time she will take Abhi, her dulhan home. The track is surely going to be interesting with Abhimanyu and Akshara's atrangi love story.

In the upcoming episode, after Kanyadan, Akshu and Abhi get up for pheres and with every beautiful promise, they finally get hitched. Abhimanyu and Akshara's love becomes evident with the Sindoor ritual and the duo go ahead with the saptapadi ritual where Abhi's promises are all about Akshara and Akshara's promises are all about him and their families.

After the wedding, Neil gives a stunning performance with Manjari. Later, the guests ask Harshavardhan and Mahima about Akshara not being a doctor to which Harshavardhan reveals that it's all about love marriage. He did have many offers but he kept refusing and ended up in a mismatch. Akshara hears the conversation, will she give it back?

