Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Rohit aka Shivam Khajuria reveals whom he missed the most while on break from the sets; Says ‘I missed everything’

MUMBAI: The longest-running TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently airing its fourth-generation plot, and reviews are overwhelmingly positive. The TRPs have been very respectable. The two leads in the new cast of the show are Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. In the show, they played Abhira and Armaan, and they were adored.

Pratiksha Honmukhe, Shivam Khajuria, Vineet Raina, Sandeep Rajora, Vitreet Rawat, Sandeep Kumaar, Gaurav Sharma, Shruti Ulfat, Sharon Varma, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Sikandar Kharbanda, and Manthan Setia are among the other actors in the show. In the most recent episodes, we saw that Rohit vanished after learning that his wife Ruhi had a romantic relationship with his brother Armaan. But to keep his word to his mentor Akshara, Armaan had to wed Abhira.

He was depressed and wanted to leave. He left the house and his car was found to have fallen off the mountain. Everyone assumed him to be dead but Dadisa did not agree. However, now, they have all agreed that Rohit is dead. Ruhi still loves Armaan and wants him to be back in her life and leave Abhira.

However, Shivam Khajuria recently spoke to the popular news portal and revealed that he is returning soon and Rohit's entry will bring about new changes in the story. Shivam also spoke about his break time and revealed what he missed the most about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sets.

He spoke to the popular news portal and said, "Obviously I missed shooting the most because that is what I had come for. I left my home and came to Mumbai for work. So, I missed everything about my shoot. But actually, I enjoyed my break as well. I was shooting from the passed two years. Before Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also, I was doing a show and I did not get the chance to go on a vacation and live my life. So, during this break I learnt new things and also attended an acting workshop as well. It was a wonderful experience. I worked on myself and travelled. I met my family and so I did enjoy it."

"I feel so refreshed right now that I feel I will do ten times better than what I did earlier. And, I missed the food on set and they way we all used to sit together and eat. I missed the experience of being on set. There is no better feeling than working together. I missed reading the scripts and thinking how can I be better. I have a positive feeling that this break is going to be worth it for me. I also want to thank the audience because I have been on the show for just one and half month but people are missing me so much. They have given me so much love in just one and a half month so this is a victory for me, "he concluded.

