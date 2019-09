MUMBAI: The TV show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke , which airs on Star Plus, has been entertaining the audience with its intriguing tale. The upcoming episode of the show is set to showcase some interesting twists and turns.

It was earlier seen that Abeer and Mishti challenge to fulfil and confess their love before one and all.

On the other side, Kunal and Kuhu are fighting on their own right terms.

Kunal forces Kuhu to walk away while Kuhu tries to stay with Kunal for the sake of her family’s happiness.

The entire family members make Kunal and Kuhu hold each other’s hand . However, after some time, Kunal takes off his hand from Kuhu’s.

Abeer and Mishti witness the same and suspect foul play behind their marriage union.