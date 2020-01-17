Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: OMG! Abeer blackmails Mishti before marriage

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus’ show, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, is all set to showcase some interesting twists and turns.

It was earlier seen that Meenakshi does not let Abeer and Mishti meet. Meenakshi plays her big card and gets Parul arrested.

Meenakshi wants Abeer to sacrifice Mishti and marry a girl chosen by her. While Abeer is determined to not sacrifice Mishti and Parul this time.

Parul also wants Abeer to unite with Mishti who will solve all the problems.

Abeer thus blackmails Mishti to talk to him for five minutes or else he will talk to Vishamber.

It would be really interesting to see if Mishti agrees to talk to Abeer this time or not.

