Yuvraj to kill Rajeev: Ye Hai chahatein 17th January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: Presha is getting ready for her big day .Rajeev is happy to know that Sarah is his son. Rudra is continuously calling his brother Rajeev decided to pick up his call and asks him why he is calling him he is busy Rudra tells Rajeev that he is a mess and his voice is choked he tells him to come for a concert but he says no. Rajeev tells him that I will be there as soon as I finish my work. Rudra starts a concert everyone is enjoying. Rajeev dreams about Saransh calling him Papa Rajeev receives the message from Yuvraj he sends him location. he says that yes I will take care of that.

Rudra asks his friends how was a concert they appreciate that, he asks that have you arrange everything for the afterparty. Rajeev is at the location, Yuvraj comes to that location he notices that bag and he opens that he gets angry because Rajeev ditched him, he says that he will take a hundred crores now and his life will be miserable he will make him a beggar. Rajeev comes and slaps Yuvraj he says I \you will pay for what you have done he slaps him for cheating him Presha and using Saransh he says I will destroy you, you will not able to face yourself, I will expose you I will make you a beggar. what did you think that I will not know that you are behind this you will con Presha and marry her you will blackmail me for whole life and I will allow you to do that, your game is over. police are on the way to arrest your law will punish I will make sure you are in jail. Rajeev leaves Yuvraj is trauma that his plan failed , he decides to kill himself but he says that I will kill Rajeev.

Yuvraj tries to kill Rajeev in his car. relatives come to attendPresha's wedding. Gopal comes to call Yuvraj he opens the door with duplicate keys, Yuvraj is not in his room Presha is ready she is looking beautiful in her wedding outfit Gopal tells Vasu that Yuvraj is not in his room .