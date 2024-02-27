Virat Kohli and Vamika's father-daughter lunch outing in London, Anushka Sharma missing in action

MUMBAI: Vamika and Virat Kohli were recently spotted in London enjoying a father-daughter day out. A picture of Virat and his daughter Vamika out and about without Anushka Sharma and their newborn kid news has gone viral on the internet. Virat and Vamika may be seen dining together at a restaurant in the Reddit photo that was posted. Virat was seen with a beanie on his day out, dressed in all black. Vamika was also observed donning a black-and-white ensemble.

The picture became viral very quickly. Admirers melted for the lovely father-daughter team. “OH MY GOD SO CUTE,” a comment read. “She is looking such a big girl and that ponytail,” a fan said, referring to Vamika. “Kitni badi ho gayi yeh,” a surprised fan said.

Rumors have been circulating that Anushka welcomed Akaay, her and Virat's son, to London in the meantime. The rumors that Anushka gave birth in the UK started to circulate last month. It all began when businessman Harsh Goenka announced on his X handle that a kid was expected to be delivered in a few days. He wrote, not mentioning Anushka or Virat by name, “A new baby is to be born in the next few days! Hope the baby takes India to great heights like the greatest cricketing father. Or will it follow the mother and be a film star?”

Goenka also used the hashtags "To Be Born In London" and "Made In India." Everyone started to believe that the industrialist was referring to Virat and Anushka as a result of this.

Earlier this month, Anushka and Virat welcomed their son. “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world!” Anushka and Virat said in a statement to their fans.

“We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time,” they continued. Love has been showered onto the pair ever since the news.

