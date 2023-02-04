Whoa! Virat Kohli reveals why he sold most of his cars, says “I was like this is pointless…”

They might own the best cars which most only dream of having, but they don’t always have the time to travel in them or drive them.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 04/02/2023 - 17:52
why he sold most of his cars

MUMBAI :Virat Kohli is known to be one of the most popular cricketers in India. The former Indian cricket team captain along with cricketer MS Dhoni are known for their love of luxury cars. They might own the best cars which most only dream of having, but they don’t always have the time to travel in them or drive them.

Also Read- Whoa! Ranveer Singh tops Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, to become most valued celeb

In a recent interview, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat said that most of the luxury cars he has bought are impulsive buys. He said, “Most of the cars I used to own were impulsive buys, I ended up hardly driving or traveling in them as well,"

He added, "Beyond a point, I was like this is pointless, so I ended up selling most of them and now we only use what we absolutely need to.”

The 34 year old concluded, “I think it is also part of growing up and being more aware and mature about things as well. You don't feel like owning 'toys' as such, it is about being practical.”

Also Read- MUST READ! This is why Virat Kohli never proposed to Anushka Sharma

On the sports front, Virat will most likely return to IPL to bat as an opener with Faf du Plessis.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-abplive

 

 

    

 

undefined Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Indian Cricket Team Sports News Royal Challengers Bangalore MS Dhoni Rohit Sharma TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 04/02/2023 - 17:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Unfortunate! Abhimanyu unavailable for Abhir's surgery
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Impressive! Veer and Gurleen surprised by Sahiba’s arrangement in the store room, Angad sees kids happy to see Sahiba
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Whoa! Virat Kohli reveals why he sold most of his cars, says “I was like this is pointless…”
MUMBAI :Virat Kohli is known to be one of the most popular cricketers in India. The former Indian cricket team captain...
Rapper Badshah: I always love shocking people
MUMBAI : It wouldn't be wrong to call him number one as all his songs from 'Genda Phool', 'Paani Paani', 'Jugnu' to his...
Babil Khan talks about his social media character Bablu
MUMBAI :Actor Babil Khan, who garnered a lot of appreciation with his debut in Anvita Dutt's 'Qala', has created a...
Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame actor Yogendra Vikram Singh roped in for a upcoming web series produced by Yash Raj Films
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in brining you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment...
Recent Stories
Badshah
Rapper Badshah: I always love shocking people

Latest Video

Related Stories
Megha Chakraborty
Exclusive! Megha Chakraborty aka your beloved Imlie talks about her experience working on the show, her meeting with Sumbul and Fahmaan and more, check out
Shakira
Shakira is 3 weeks away from moving to Miami with sons
Umesh
Cricketer Umesh Yadav and wife Tanya Wadhwa embrace parenthood the second time as they welcome a baby girl
'GOT' star Peter Dinklage to lead cast of the dark western 'The Thicket'
'GOT' star Peter Dinklage to lead cast of the dark western 'The Thicket'
Addinath Kothare
“I have lived in Konkan,” says Addinath M Kothare as he opens up on his Konkan experience and the new show he will be hosting
Jansen Panettiere dies aged 28
'Walking Dead' actor Jansen Panettiere dies aged 28