Whoa! Virat Kohli reveals why he sold most of his cars, says “I was like this is pointless…”

MUMBAI :Virat Kohli is known to be one of the most popular cricketers in India. The former Indian cricket team captain along with cricketer MS Dhoni are known for their love of luxury cars. They might own the best cars which most only dream of having, but they don’t always have the time to travel in them or drive them.

In a recent interview, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat said that most of the luxury cars he has bought are impulsive buys. He said, “Most of the cars I used to own were impulsive buys, I ended up hardly driving or traveling in them as well,"

He added, "Beyond a point, I was like this is pointless, so I ended up selling most of them and now we only use what we absolutely need to.”

The 34 year old concluded, “I think it is also part of growing up and being more aware and mature about things as well. You don't feel like owning 'toys' as such, it is about being practical.”

On the sports front, Virat will most likely return to IPL to bat as an opener with Faf du Plessis.

Credit-abplive