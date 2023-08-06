What! Did you know? Shivangi Joshi and Ankit Gupta have worked together on a major project before? Check it out

Shivangi Joshi is one of the most beloved in the TV industry right now. She was seen in the Balaji show, Bekaboo in an extended cameo role opposite Zain Imam.
MUMBAI:Popular TV actress Shivangi Joshi, has completed nearly 10 years in showbiz. The actress has won hearts with her impeccable performances in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Balika Vadhu among others. 

The actress is one of the most beloved in the TV industry right now.

She was seen in the Balaji show, Bekaboo, in an extended cameo role opposite Zain Imam.

She has been trending for many reasons these days, fans are really excited to see her back on the screen with the show Barsatein. 

It was recently announced that she would be appearing in a music video with Ankit Gupta and fans of the two are really excited to see them together.

But did you know that this is not the first time that Shivangi and Ankit are working together?

Yes, you read that right, Ankit Gupta and Shivangi worked together years ago in a show called Begusarai and fans seem, very excited to see the two back together in a project together and this is how they reacted on Twitter, check it out:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The two will reunite after a long time and fans are really excited to the project.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

