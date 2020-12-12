Year Ender 2020: TV child actors who gained popularity this year

MUMBAI: The entertainment industry suffered a road-block in the year 2020. For the first time in the history of television, the shoots of daily soaps were halted for such a long period of time, thanks to the deadly pandemic. However, the industry bounced back stronger and lived up to the promise to entertain the audience. Apart from the romantic love-stories and popular actors, many child actors gave stellar performances in their respective shows and gained immense popularity. Have a look at the list of child actors who made a mark in this year. (Read here: Year Ender Special: TV shows which went off-air in 2020 )

- Aurra Bhattnagar Badoni: Aurra plays the role of Bondita in Colors’ Barrister Babu. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the actress is running the show on her shoulders. Her cute antics and brilliant performance have touched many hearts.

- Vaishnavi Prajapati: While Vaishnavi played an important role in &TV's Hamari Hanikarak Biwi, she gained immense popularity with her tom-boy avatar in Colors’ Pavitra Bhagya. The daredevil side of Jugnu along with her insecurities and deep-rooted pain made the audience love her immensely.

- Vidhaan Sharma: Remember Saransh in the initial episodes of Yeh Hai Chahatein? Vidhaan used to light up the show with his cuteness and innocence. However, because of the pandemic, he couldn’t continue with the show for long.

- Yagya Bhasin: Yagya replaced Vidhaan in Yeh Hai Chahatein. While people did miss Vidhaan, Yagya captivated the hearts and minds of viewers in no time.

- Hirva Trivedi: The very cute Hirva played the character of Iti in Star Plus’ Dil Jaise Dhadke Dhadakne Do. The actress received accolades for her performance in the show.

- Aarambh Trehan: Aarambh recently entered Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and impressed the audience in no time.

- Aayudh Bhanushali: Aayudh played the title role in &TV’s Ek Mahanayak - Dr. BR Ambedkar. His performance has been quite appreciated by the fans.

