Yeh Hai Mohaabatein’s Krishna Mukherjee’s wedding festivities begin, Check out her Mehendi Look Here!

MUMBAI:Popular TV actress Krishna Mukherjee is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Chirag Batliwalla soon. The couple got engaged last year and the wedding festivities have now officially begun.



Talking about how she met her Chirag, Krishna had previously told a news portal, “We met through mutual friends in December last year and clicked instantly. He is not a part of this industry; he is in the Merchant Navy. I met him for the first time when he was in his uniform and was immediately attracted to him.”



The actress is getting married and her celebrity friends and colleagues have all flown down for the ceremony. And reportedly, they are getting married on a beach in Goa.

The actress began her the slew of wedding festivities apparently with a Mehendi Ceremony and Arjit Taneja, Shireen Mirza and more shared the first look and Krishna looked stunning. Check out her look here:

Celebrities like, Aly Goni, Shireen Mirza, Arjit Taneja have flown down to attend the ceremony.

Krishna made her acting debut in 2014 with Jhalli Anjali where she played Sheena. Mukherjee is best known for portraying Aliya Raghav Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Priya Rehan Singhania in Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein, and Shagun Shinde Jaiswal in Shubh Shagun.



