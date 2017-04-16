I am very possessive about my beard and moustache: Indrasish Roy

Actor Indrasish Roy, who had to shave off his beard for his upcoming film Durga Sohay, says that he is very possessive about his beard and moustache.

At a recent press conference of the film, when Tellychakkar.com asked him to share his beard tale, he shared wittily, “Shaving beard off is a shameful thing for me. But I was asked by the team to reach the set sans my beard and moustache. I do not let anyone touch my beard as I am very possessive about it. So, I shaved my beard off on my own…but I could not let go off my moustache. I felt that if I shave it I won’t be able to go outside. Then with courage, I reached the set along with my moustache and luckily my look got approved by Arindam da (Sil, director of the film).”

“However, I was not convinced because everyone was laughing and pulling my leg,” he added with a laugh.

We also asked him to share a brief about his role in Durga Sohay, the actor replied, “I am playing the character of Shubho. He is the younger son of Basak family. He is the ideal Bengali husband. He is very caring about his wife as well as other members of his family. In terms of work, he takes care of the family business.”

The film will see Indrasish playing the husband of Tonushree Chakraborty.

We asked him about his experience of working with the actress. He shared, “When you work with someone, sometimes you like it and sometimes you get professional satisfaction. I got both from Tonushree. Being a senior actress, she gave me immense support on the sets.”

And praising the director, he said, “Actors wait to do such kind of work where they get everything that they want as an actor. I got everything from Arindam da. I am glad to be part of this project.”

Way to go, young man!

Durga Sohay is slated to hit the screens on 28th April.

Indrasish’s last release was Mandobasar Galpo and his earlier projects were Rang Milanti, Chotushkone and Kuheli.

Keep visiting this space for more updates.