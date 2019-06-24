News

Bhoomikanya actress Ankita Majumder to enter Sun Bangla’s Asha-Lata

24 Jun 2019 06:40 PM

MUMBAI: Ankita Majumder Paul, who is one of the most popular Bengali television actresses, is all set to enter Sun Bangla’s Asha-Lata. The actress is returning to the fiction space with this show.  

She has been roped in by the makers for a pivotal role in the show. She will be essaying the parallel lead, Radhika.  

Ankita said exclusively to TellyChakkar, 'I am joining a new serial tomorrow. I am playing the parallel lead in Sun Bangla’s Asha-Lata. Radhika is the name of my character.'

Early this year, the actress got married to Soumitra Paul, who works in the IT industry. Post marriage, she did a non-fiction show called Zee Bangla Football League. She was also the brand ambassador of Chandannagar Champions. The actress had a wonderful experience while being part of the show, and now, she is geared up for her first fiction show post marriage.

The actress said, 'It was a wonderful experience being part of Zee Bangla Football League. It wrapped up yesterday, and tomorrow, I will join Asha-Lata. I am happy to be back to serials.'

Ankita, who was last seen in the soap Bhoomikanya, was also offered a couple of web series, but she did not give her nod to them due to the bold content. She said, 'I got two offers, but I am not comfortable with bold scenes, so I said no' (to the projects).

'I check how important the bold scene is for the character. If I feel the scenes are unnecessary and will be used to add spice to the content, I do not go ahead,' she concluded.

Best wishes for your new soap, Ankita!

