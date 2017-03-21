Ranjit and Koel Mallick to grace Zee Bangla’s Apur Sansar

Time to smile as we bring a piece of superb news for the fans of Koel Mallick!

The popular vivacious actress of T-town will be seen gracing the stage of Zee Bangla’s Apur Sansar!

There is more on the platter, readers!

Her father veteran actor Ranjit Mallick will be seen accompanying her in the show.

We hear it’s going to be a super interesting episode wherein the father-daughter duo will be seen participating in various fun activities.

So, gear up for the fun filled episode!

It will be aired on 23 March at 10 pm.

For more updates keep reading Tellychakkar.com.