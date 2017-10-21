Diwali and firecrackers go hand in hand. In fact the very mention of Diwali is almost half-baked if it doesn’t have firecrackers to go along with it.

We Indians are so obsessed with our ‘Phuljhadis’ and ‘Anars’ that until we burst these crackers ourselves, something somewhere remains incomplete.

Everyone has childhood memories surrounding them and how our grandparents used to take us to shops an buy us firecrackers.

Our celebs too have their own personal favourites when it comes to firecrackers. Some love their Anars, some love the Patakhas and some love chakris.

The entire Tellydom right now is geared up to celebrate Diwali with full pomp and show and in the festive fervour they revealed to TellyChakkar what firecracker their inner self resembles the most.

Watch the video: