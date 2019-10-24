Abhay Deol’s film to open the NYC South Asian Film Festival

MUMBAI: Abhay Deol, who is known for films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dev. D and Raanjhanaa, will be seen in Line of Descent.

The actor took to social media and announced that his 'independent film' Line of Descent, which stars Hollywood actor Brendan Fraser, along with Bollywood actors Neeraj Kabi, Ronit Roy, and Prem Chopra, will be opening the NYC South Asian Film Festival. He also added a note about how he was happy that one of his independent films was getting the 'promise of a good release!' along with a sweet message about how this film was for his 'grandmother'. As per his post, the film is unlikely to get a theatrical release in India but will be released on an OTT platform after its US theatrical release.

