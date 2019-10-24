Abhay Deol’s film to open the NYC South Asian Film Festival

MUMBAI: Abhay Deol, who is known for films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dev. D and Raanjhanaa, will be seen in Line of Descent.
The actor took to social media and announced that his 'independent film' Line of Descent, which stars Hollywood actor Brendan Fraser, along with Bollywood actors Neeraj Kabi, Ronit Roy, and Prem Chopra, will be opening the NYC South Asian Film Festival. He also added a note about how he was happy that one of his independent films was getting the 'promise of a good release!' along with a sweet message about how this film was for his 'grandmother'. As per his post, the film is unlikely to get a theatrical release in India but will be released on an OTT platform after its US theatrical release.
Take a look below:
I love it when an independent film (yes I’m still making them) of mine gets the promise of a good release! Not only is my film “Line Of Descent” opening the @nycsaff, but it will also get a US theatrical release by Gravitas Ventures on the 13th of December. This film is too racy and too real for an Indian theatrical unfortunately, but it will premier exclusively on Zee5 in India, the date is yet to be decided. It is Directed by Rohit Karn Batra and produced by @guylouthan. Besides the fact that it has some very great actors like Brendan Fraser, Ronit Roy and Neeraj Kabi, I was most excited to see Mr. Prem Chopra on screen after such a long time. My grandmother used to say of Mr. Chopra, “he’s a villain in reel life but such a gentleman in real life”. And today I am in the same film as him. This one’s for my granny!!! @zee5premium.
